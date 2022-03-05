Investors Buy High Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 75,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,621 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

