Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

NYSE CSR opened at $104.05 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.