IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.54

Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.54 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.48). IOG shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.48), with a volume of 3,010,330 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44. The firm has a market cap of £188.58 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61.

Get IOG alerts:

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.