Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IPSOF opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. Ipsos has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

About Ipsos (Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

