Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS IPSOF opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. Ipsos has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $43.75.
About Ipsos (Get Rating)
