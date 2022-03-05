IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.10

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.10 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.45 ($0.57). IQE shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.52), with a volume of 3,293,611 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

Get IQE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £298.78 million and a P/E ratio of -371.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.07.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Nelson purchased 4,126,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £1,485,654.12 ($1,993,363.91). Also, insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.44 ($99,263.97).

IQE Company Profile (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.