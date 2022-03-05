iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $12.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.