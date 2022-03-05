iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $12.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IQ stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78.
About iQIYI (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
