IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

IRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

