IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
IRCP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
