IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IRCP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

