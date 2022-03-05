iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

