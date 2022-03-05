iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 836,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,271,937 shares.The stock last traded at $24.29 and had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

