iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,785. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

