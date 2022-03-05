iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 27,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.43.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
