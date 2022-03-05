iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 27,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000.

