iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. 2,744,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.