iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 14.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

