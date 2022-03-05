iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

