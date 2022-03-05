Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 16.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $28.40 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.