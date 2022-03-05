Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 1,062.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Italk were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Italk alerts:

Italk stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALK. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Italk Company Profile (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.