ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) traded down 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. 825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.