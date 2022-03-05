ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 29198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

ITVPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

