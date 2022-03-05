ITV plc (LON:ITV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.30

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ITV stock opened at GBX 75.26 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.69.

Get ITV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. Barclays cut ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.