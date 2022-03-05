IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.31. 1,027,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

