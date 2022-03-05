IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,121. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

