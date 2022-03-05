IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

