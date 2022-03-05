IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. 931,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

