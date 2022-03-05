IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,508. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

