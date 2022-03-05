James L. Possin Purchases 400 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 362.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

