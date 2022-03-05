James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James River Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.