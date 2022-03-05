Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 59,170 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 155,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $499.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

