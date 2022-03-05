Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.32 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,802 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

