Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 665,656 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 283,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

