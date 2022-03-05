Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,698 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

