Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

