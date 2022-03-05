Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,938 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 16.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Amphenol by 85.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

