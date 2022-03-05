Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Trading Down 0.2%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 860,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 288,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

