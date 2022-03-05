JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 533,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,755.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

