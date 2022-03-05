Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £165 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a PE ratio of -33.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £108.95 and its 200 day moving average is £123.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($264.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

