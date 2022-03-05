Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

