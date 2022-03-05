Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.44 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

