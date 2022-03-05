Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$1.80

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$359.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.83.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.