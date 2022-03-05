Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.22 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.