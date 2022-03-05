Jefferies Financial Group Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $30.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,935. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.