Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.