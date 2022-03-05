Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.
Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.