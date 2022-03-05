Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

