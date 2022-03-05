Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

AMBA opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

