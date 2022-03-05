Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,132 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.40 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

