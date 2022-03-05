Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,350 Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Blucora stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

