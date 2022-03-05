Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Terex by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE TEX opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Terex Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

