Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.