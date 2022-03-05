JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.77 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

