Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.